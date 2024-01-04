Feed Yeast Market To Reach US$ 1,245.2 Million Valuation At A CAGR Of 6.3% By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing Attention on Animal Health and Welfare to Expand Feed Yeast Demand for Live, Spent, and Yeast Derivatives Rockville , Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the Feed Yeast Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 678.2 million in 2024. Projections indicate a steady expansion with a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034. Anticipated growth is set to propel the market to an impressive size of US$ 1,245.2 million in 2034. It is known that yeast produces carbon dioxide and alcohol from sugar. It has several uses in animal feed and is used in human nutrition. The increasing use of meat products worldwide is the key reason anticipated to propel the feed yeast market's growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for feed yeast is expected to rise due to the increased focus on animal welfare and health. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Key Segments of Feed Yeast Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Livestock By Form By Region

Live

Spent Yeast Derivatives

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic Animals Other Livestock Animals

Fresh

Dry Instant

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East and Africa



Furthermore, the ban on antibiotic growth promoters in feed is predicted to augment the market expansion for feed yeast. However, it is also anticipated that the competition for essential raw materials may hinder the feed yeast market's growth over this period.

The feed yeast market may see growth in the forecast period due to advancements in the animal feed sector and yeast's potential as a source of protein. However, shortly, the development of the feed yeast market may face further challenges due to the proliferation of low-quality and identical goods.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Based on product type, the spent segment is projected to surge at a CAGR of 7.0% by 2034.

Based on livestock, the poultry segment is expected to rise 6.8% CAGR by 2034.

The United States is estimated to surge at a 6.4% CAGR by 2034.

China's feed yeast market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2034. The global market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,245.2 million in 2034.

“The potential of yeast as a source of protein and developments in the animal feed industry could lead to future growth in the feed yeast market. However, the spread of identical and low-quality products may pose additional obstacles to the feed yeast market's growth," says a lead Fact. MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers in the feed yeast market are primarily focused on providing novel feed yeast products through strategic planning. In addition to innovation, top firms in the market prioritize acquisition and commercial development strategies.

In response to the growing trend of consumers looking for wholesome feed supplements, producers are creating creative solutions and looking for new ways to supply animal feed manufacturers with feed yeast of a higher caliber.

As poultry and cattle production rises globally, so does the demand for these goods, which has increased the demand for yeast derivatives, yeast extract, and dried yeast on the international market. Manufacturers are enhancing their manufacturing capacity, creating novel goods through research & development, and advancing technology for the worldwide market.

For instance,



In January 2023, Novus International acquired the biotech company Agrivida to develop new feed additives.

In September 2022 , Lallemand opened a new branch in Poland and standardized its presence to sell its microbial-based animal nutrition and well-being solutions directly. In September 2022, DSM acquired Prodap, a leading Brazil-based animal nutrition and technology company.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 1,245.2 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 108 Figures



Navigating Growth Horizons: Feed Yeast Markets in China and the United States

Anticipating remarkable growth, China's feed yeast market is set to achieve an impressive CAGR of 5.4% by 2034, primarily fueled by escalating demand in key nations. Leading the feed yeast industry, the United States is projected to surge at a robust CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

Companies are strategically investing in research and development to optimize the efficacy of feed additives, aligning with the evolving needs of the livestock industry. Reflecting global trends, China is witnessing a rising preference for natural and sustainable feed additives. The dynamics of feed yeast trade, encompassing both imports and exports, play a significant role in China's market, subject to influences from international trade patterns.

In China, major players in the feed additive sector, boasting innovation and product quality, engage in fierce competition for market reach. Meanwhile, in the United States, the feed yeast industry is expected to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

The expansive and diverse livestock industry in the United States, covering aquaculture, swine, cattle, and poultry, significantly influences the demand for high-quality animal feed, particularly feed yeast. Heightened awareness among U.S.-based livestock producers regarding the pivotal role of proper animal nutrition in maximizing health and productivity drives the market for specialized feed additives like feed yeast.

Stringent regulations from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other relevant authorities shape the operational landscape for participants in the U.S. feed yeast market. The industry has experienced a degree of consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, impacting the competitive environment and market dynamics in the United States.

