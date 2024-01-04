Kfw IPEX-Bank Contributes To Financing For Mega Project Sunzia Wind And Transmission In The U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visual by Pattern Energy

FRANKFURT A.M., GERMANY, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pattern Energy has reached Financial Close on the landmark SunZia Wind and Transmission Project, the largest Clean Energy Infrastructure Project in US history. KfW IPEX-Bank is one of the 14 Initial Coordinating Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners, alongside three Coordinating Lead Arrangers, for an overall construction and term debt of approximately USD 8.8 bn. KfW IPEX-Bank also acted as Modelling Bank for the banking consortium in this transaction.Once erected, SunZia Wind will be the largest onshore-wind project in the Western Hemisphere. It comprises more than 900 wind turbine generators from General Electric and Vestas in the state of New Mexico. SunZia Transmission, an 880 km ±525 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line, will transport the generated clean power from the wind-rich regions of the Midwest to high demand load centers in Arizona and California.After completion in 2026, SunZia will supply up to three million Americans with clean energy. It represents a major milestone in the US government's target of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.With this financing, KfW IPEX-Bank underlines once again its commitment to lead the energy transition as well as its ongoing support for our key customers worldwide on this transformative path.Pattern Energy is one of the world's largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 30 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of nearly 6,000 MW across North America.About KfW IPEX-BankWithin KfW Group, KfW IPEX-Bank is responsible for project and export finance. It supports German and European companies operating in key industrial sectors in global markets by structuring medium and long-term financing for their exports, funding infrastructure investments, securing supply of raw materials and by financing environmental and climate change mitigation projects worldwide.As a bank that stands for transformation, it finances technologies of the future to support the transition towards sustainable society in all three dimensions of the economy, environment and social.As specialist bank, KfW IPEX-Bank has extensive industry, structuring and country expertise, it takes on leading roles in financing consortia and actively involves other banks, institutional investors and insurance firms. KfW IPEX-Bank operates as a legally independent group subsidiary and is represented in the most important economic and financial centres across the globe.Address: KfW IPEX-Bank, Palmengartenstrasse 5-9, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Antje Schlagenhaufer

KfW IPEX-Bank

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn