Omkar Kapoor: My Role In 'Aangan' Appealed To Me On Multiple Levels

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Known for his work in 'Masoom' and 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', actor Omkar Kapoor, who is seen in the show 'Aangan-Aapno Kaa' shared how the character appealed him on multiple levels, and delved into the show's unique theme.

Omkar plays Dr Siddhant in the family drama. Amid the captivating narrative centered on the devoted single father Jaidev Sharma (Mahesh Thakur) and his three daughters, there's a new twist on the horizon.

Omkar brings a breath of fresh air to the storyline. Stepping into the character of Dr Siddhant, a resilient and compassionate doctor with modern ideologies, he becomes a potential suitor for Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana), chosen by her father Jaidev. This intriguing addition promises to bring exciting new twists to Pallavi's life and adds complexity to her budding romance with Akash (Samar Vermani).

On what drew him to Dr Siddhant's character, Omkar said: "My character appealed to me on multiple levels. He comes at a crucial point in the show and brings a fresh perspective. He's a highly qualified, evolved, and modern ideological person who believes in equality."

The 'Mela' actor was also happy to be a part of a show that questions why a girl should stop treating her family as a priority post-marriage.

"This is something that I agree with as well. Siddhant's role in the Sharma family dynamics is pivotal, as he enters the narrative as a potential suitor for Pallavi at a point when Pallavi is developing feelings for someone else," said the 'Siyaasat' actor.

How do you see your character contributing to the show?

Omkar said that the show is undeniably exploring a topic that is both unique and remarkably progressive.

"Siddhant's introduction comes at a time when Pallavi desires a partner who values family, beautifully amplifying the core messaging of the show. Having experienced the loss of both his parents, Siddhant understands Pallavi's wishes and becomes a significant pillar of support."

"I'm eagerly anticipating the effect Siddhant will have on Pallavi and Akash's story and how it will shape Jaidev and Pallavi's heartfelt father-daughter relationship. Siddhant's character is going to contribute a refreshing and progressive dimension to the storyline," he added.

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB.

