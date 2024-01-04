LIVE UPDATES: 14 Killed By Israeli Bombing In Gaza Human Rights Monitor Calls For Revealing Fate Of Detained Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Atleast 14 people were killed, with the youngest victim being five-year-old, and many injured in an Israeli bombing of a house in Khan Younis.

There was constant overnight bombardment focusing on areas near al-Mawasi evacuation zone, an area where the Israeli military has instructed people to shelter.

Since the strike hit near al-Mawasi evacuation zone, all the rubble and debris fell on people inside their tents, injuring dozens.

There are also reports that more people have been killed in other parts of Khan Younis and central Gaza, with the southern part of Deir el-Balah coming under heavy fire.

Meanwhile Human Rights Monitor has called for revealing fate of hundreds of Palestinians detained from Gaza.

[12:18 pm Doha Time] Palestinian Red Crescent says headquarters hit

The aid organisation says at least seven people have been injured in a strike that hit the fifth floor of its headquarters in Khan Younis.

Another strike on a neighbouring home caused further damage to the facility and the nearby al-Amal hospital, it says.

[11:45am Doha Time] In Photos

Relatives mourn over the bodies of the Salah and Abu Hatab families, killed when the tent where they were sheltering was hit by Israeli bombardment, at the morgue of the Nasser medical centre in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 4, 2024. Photos by AFP

[11am Doha Time] Human Rights Monitor calls for revealing fate of Palestinians detained from Gaza

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor called on the international community to put pressure on the Israeli entity to immediately stop all crimes committed against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, especially arbitrary arrests, illegal detention, and enforced disappearance of hundreds of Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip, and the disclosure of their fate and conditions of detention. Read more

[10am Doha Time] Palestinian martyred, several arrested in West Bank

A Palestinian was martyred Thursday after the Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Tammun, south of Tubas in the occupied West Bank.

Medical sources reported that the Palestinian, aged 29, succumbed to critical gunshot wound sustained when the Israeli broke into Tammun at dawn Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces raided several cities, towns and camps across the occupied West Bank and arrested nine Palestinians in Ramallah, Tammun, Husan, Shuweika, Masafer Yatta and Qusin.

[9am Doha Time] Europe condemns Israeli calls for displacing Palestinians

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell denounced the inflammatory statements of two Israeli ministers calling for the displacement of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.

"I strongly condemn the inflammatory and irresponsible statements by Israeli ministers slandering the Palestinian population of Gaza and calling for a plan for their emigration," Borrell said on social media, adding that "forced displacements are strictly prohibited as a grave violation of IHL international humanitarian law (IHL)".

Earlier, the US, France, and Germany condemned the Israeli ministers' statements calling for the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

