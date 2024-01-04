Six From Qatar Named In Forbes Middle East Top 100 Ceos 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Six individuals from Qatar have been named among 'Top 100 CEOs 2023' list in the Middle East by Forbes magazine.

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy H E Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi ranked fourth and QNB Group CEO Nasser Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa ranked 11th among the Middle East's Top 100 CEOs 2023.

While Ooredoo Group CEO and Managing Director Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo ranked 35; Qatar Islamic Bank CEO Bassel Gamal ranked 58; Nakilat CEO Abdullah Al Sulaiti ranked 81; Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (ARTIC) CEO and Managing Director Tarek El Sayed ranked 83.

In 2023 the region's top CEOs have focused on sustainability, consolidation, and growth. Accelerated corporatization boosted economies, and the consolidation of government companies saw larger corporations emerge. A number of large IPOs in the region also unlocked value for companies. Global events also contributed to burgeoning corporate profits, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and COP28 in Dubai.

The 2023 cohort represents leaders from 22 nationalities. Emiratis dominated with 23 entries, followed by Egyptians with 19 and Saudis with 18. These three groups comprise 60 percent of the ranking, signaling positive momentum for localisation.

With 17 CEOs, the banking sector claimed the most entries, followed closely by real estate and construction with 14 and telecommunications with nine. Among the top 10 alone, six different industries are represented, illustrating the sector diversity in top leadership.

Against the recurring priority of sustainability this year, the leaders on this ranking have accelerated their corporate sustainability measures to align with global commitments.

According to Forbes, among the CEOs on this year's list are the head of the world's largest oil company, the head of the world's largest LNG producer, the head of the world's busiest international airport, and the head of the world's largest international airline. Combined, the 100 CEOs managed revenues of over $1 trillion in 2022. The companies are collectively worth more than $5 trillion.

To construct this ranking, Forbes Middle East assessed the CEOs using various metrics, including the individual's accomplishments and implemented innovations over the past year, size of their company, and their impact on their firm and the wider industry. Only CEOs of companies headquartered in MENA were considered.