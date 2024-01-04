Al Hajri Guides Safi Al Zaman To Umm Al Zubar Cup Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safi Al Zaman under Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri yesterday made a late surge to hand owner Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohamed F N Al Thani the Umm Al Zubar Cup with an impressive victory at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The seven-year-old, trained by Mohammed Salama Ashour, excelled in the final 100m of the 1400m run to beat Alhafar by three quarters of a length in the day's feature – the Purebred Arabian Open Allowance Race.

Ridden by Arnaud De Lepine, Alhafar finished the race a neck ahead of third-placed Nijinski Al Maury which had Alberto Sanna in the saddle.

The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 19th Al Rayyan meeting had eight races on the card.

QREC Acting CEO Bader Mohammed Al Darwish presents the trophy to connection of Safi Al Zaman.

In the penultimate race, Mirko Sanna rode Cei Connah Thoroughbred Handicap win while Alwaad under Saadi prevailed in the Local Thoroughbred Handicap. The Thoroughbred Handicap contest saw Tomas Lukasek steering Rashid Al Jehani-trained Dhi Qar to title while Mobilise emerged winner in the Thoroughbred Handicap.

Also yesterday Julian Smart-trained Monya with Muanis Al Siyabi in the saddle won the Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate.

Action will continue at the Al Rayyan Racecourse today with nine more races set to take place.

The meeting will culminate with the Local Purebred Arabian (Class 1) feature race offering the coveted HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Trophy.

19th Al Rayyan Meeting: Umm Al Zubar Cup Day

(Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Umm Al Zubar Cup, Purebred Arabian Open Allowance Race

Safi Al Zaman, Mohammed Salama Ashour, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri

Thoroughbred Handicap

Cei Connah, Debbie Mountain, Mirko Sanna

Local Thoroughbred Handicap

Alwaad, Bader Al Balushi, Soufiane Saadi

Thoroughbred Handicap

Dhi Qar, Rashid Al Jehani, Tomas Lukasek

Thoroughbred Handicap

Mobilise, Zuhair Mohsen, Stephane Ladjadj

Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate

Monya, Julian Smart, Muanis Al Siyabi

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Taaghi, Wasim Al Sahn, Abdul Aziz Fahad Al Balushi

Local Thoroughbred Handicap

Jazi Umm Al Amad, Alanoud Khalifa Al Malki, Mohammed Moussa