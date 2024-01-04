Elite Horses Set To Dazzle At Doha International Arabian Horse Show

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) will hold the 3rd Doha International Arabian Horse Show at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's outdoor arena from January 5-8 with the participation of 400 horse heads from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt and Jordan besides Qatar.

Horses from top studs of six countries will be on show including Qatar's Al Shaqab (a member of Qatar Foundation), Al Jasmiya Farm, Al Nasser Stud, and Al Naif Stud Al Safinat Stud, Al Rih Stud, Al Sarea Stud, Al Safwa Stud, and Al Udayd Stud, Al Asalah Stud, Al Khor Stud, Al Sadd Stud, Al Wajba Stud, and Al Zubarah Stud Farm among others.

QREC Horse Shows Director Majid Nasser Al Kaabi said,“The championship has been included in the calendar of horse show championships for 2023-24 season, organised by QREC, headed by Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, for the benefit of the participating owners.

“It will be an opportunity for horses that are have not qualified for the upcoming Katara and Souq Waqif Horse Show Championships,” he added.

The 3rd Doha International Arabian Horse Show is a classified B at the level of international shows and will be judged by eight referees accredited to ECAHO (European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations).

The classes and championships to be held during the four-day event include Yearling Fillies, Fillies 2 Years Old, Fillies 3 Years Old, Yearling Colts, Colts 2 Years Old, Colts 3 Years Old, Mares 4 to 6 Years Old, Mares 7 to 10th Years Old, Mares 11 Years Old, Stallions 4 to 6 Years Old, Stallions 7 to 10th Years Old, and Stallions 11 Years Old and Over.

Various financial prizes have also been announced for the championships. The first three places at the level of all categories of mares and stallions, the winner will receive QR45,000 and the gold medal, second place will receive QR35,000 and a silver medal, and the third place winner will receive QR25,000 and the bronze medal.

In the yearling colts and foals catagories, the first place winner will get QR33,000 and a gold medal, the second place QR23,000 and silver medal, and the third place winner shall receive QR13,000 and a bronze medal.

Besides these, prizes have also been allocated for each category from the qualifiers to the finals. Each category has a total prize of QR73,000 to be distributed among the winners of the first five places.