Labour Minister Presides At Jusour Board Meeting


1/4/2024 4:49:32 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Labour and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Manpower Solutions Company (Jusour), H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri chaired the periodic meeting of the Board of Directors. During the meeting, they deliberated on the firm's operational plan to bolster its initiatives in advancing Qatar's labour market. This involved drawing in a proficient labour force to aid economic growth in key areas, realising the objectives of national strategic advancement, and conforming to the Qatar National Vision 2030.

