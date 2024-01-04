Qatari Students Training At QFMA's Information Systems Department

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A number of Qatari students from Carnegie Mellon University and Community College completed a comprehensive three-month training programme at the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), which included the Information Systems Department at QFMA.

During the programme, the trainee students gained experience and knowledge that helps them in their studies in the fields of information systems, network engineering, computer engineering and cybersecurity.

They were also briefed on the new digital transformation strategy recently launched as part of the 3rd QFMA's Strategic Plan.

The new QFMA's digital transformation strategy includes a set of initiatives, the most important of which are revamping the QFMA's website, creating an intranet portal, enriching the e-learning portal, establishing an IT Governance Framework, establishing change-advisory board to guide change initiatives, establishing a project management system, an inspection system and another to track insider information, migration to cloud computing and social media based artificial intelligence for disclosure, and establishing a Regulatory Technology Strategy and Developing its guidelines, and the implementation of Qatar's National Cybersecurity Framework.

QFMA provides a professional and training environment with international standards, which will attract ambitious young Qatari graduates who seek to develop their skills and abilities, refine their professional personalities, and obtain training that is consistent with their desires and meets the level of their prospects and aspirations.