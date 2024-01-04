Amiri Guard Commander Meets Turkish Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Commander of the Amiri Guard Lieutenant General H E Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani held discussions with Secretary-General of Armed Forces of Turkiye Brigadier General Muharrem Eminoglu and Commander of the Turkish republican guard Colonel Fuat Donmez during separate meetings in Turkiye.

The two meetings dealt with exchanging points of view on topics of common concern in military fields and ways to develop them. Qatari Military Attache to the Republic of Turkiye and senior officers from the Amiri Guard and the Internal Security Force attended both meetings.