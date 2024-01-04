MHM School And College Distributes Books

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Annual text book distribution festival 2024 in line with Bangladesh was held on January 1, 2024 in Bangladesh MHM School and College, Doha, Qatar at school central Hall room.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar H E Md. Nazrul Islam inaugurated the book distribution ceremony 2024 and distributed the books among the students.

Embassy officers, Director of the Institution Lt Cdr (Retd) Md. Anwar Khurshid, MBA; Principal Md Zulfiker Azad, Vice-Principal, ATM Asadusjaman; faculty members, parents and students were present on this occasion.