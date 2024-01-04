               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
MES Indian School Raises Funds For Palestine


1/4/2024 4:49:30 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MES Indian School, Abu Hamour Branch (MESIS) organised 'Food Festival' for charity as part of Qatar National Day 2023 celebrations in solidarity with Palestinians.

The amount received from the charity was QR11,151. The amount was handed over to an official from Qatar Charity, Mohammed Rais, by Principal Pramila Kannan and students.

The aim of the Food Fest was to support and empathise with the people of Palestine. The whole programme strived to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by the ongoing challenges in the region.

MENAFN04012024000063011010ID1107683852

