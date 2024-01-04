China's urban wages witness record drop amid financial worries

(MENAFN) Recent data from Bloomberg News Agency underscores a concerning trend in China's labor market, revealing the most substantial decline in wages earned by workers in major urban centers since records began. The average compensation packages offered to new hires across 38 prominent Chinese cities experienced a notable contraction, diminishing by 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year. This decline culminated in an average monthly wage of 10,420 yuan, equivalent to approximately USD1,458, signaling a pervasive tightening of economic conditions in the world's second-largest economy.



Further exacerbating concerns, data gleaned from an online recruitment platform corroborated Bloomberg's findings, highlighting that this downturn represents the most severe wage contraction observed since at least 2016. Alarmingly, the current downturn marks the third consecutive quarter of diminishing wage growth, marking the lengthiest period of sustained decline since comprehensive annual data became available in 2016.



Zooming into specific urban centers provides additional insights into the severity of the wage stagnation. In Beijing, for instance, wages witnessed a pronounced contraction, plummeting by 2.7 percent year-on-year, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of decline. Similarly, the city of Guangzhou experienced an even steeper decline, with salaries receding by 4.5 percent, reflecting the pervasive nature of the economic challenges confronting China's urban workforce. Collectively, these indicators portend a challenging economic landscape characterized by deflationary pressures and waning consumer confidence, necessitating strategic interventions to stimulate sustainable growth and address burgeoning labor market vulnerabilities.

