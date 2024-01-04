UK's investment landscape declines, reaching unseen levels in 2 decades

(MENAFN) The UK's investment landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, marked by a pronounced decline in the launch of new funds for investors, reaching levels unseen in two decades. According to data compiled by Morningstar, a mere 397 funds made their debut in the UK in 2023. This figure signifies a substantial contraction, plummeting by a quarter compared to the preceding year and paling in comparison to the zenith witnessed in 2010 when 899 funds were introduced. This downturn marks the most subdued pace of fund launches since the tumultuous period of 2003, characterized by market upheavals following the collapse of the "dot-com" bubble.



The prevailing economic milieu, characterized by soaring living costs and escalating interest rates, has precipitated a discernible shift in investor behavior. UK investors are increasingly reallocating their assets, exhibiting a pronounced inclination towards cash products that offer attractive yields amidst the backdrop of interest rates scaling a decade-high peak. Doug Abbott, spearheading the UK wealth client group at Schroders, encapsulated this sentiment, noting, “The regime shift in inflation and interest rates is impacting how investors think about their portfolios, with many clearly allocating to cash investments as a result.”



This retreat from traditional investment avenues is further accentuated by a substantial outflow of capital from UK funds in recent years. Escalating inflationary pressures and mounting living costs have compelled retail investors to liquidate their investment portfolios, culminating in a record exodus of £50 billion (USD63.57 billion) on a net cash basis in 2022 alone. Further exacerbating the sector's challenges, data from the Investment Association revealed that both individual and institutional investors withdrew an additional £37 billion (USD47.04 billion) in the ten-month period leading up to October 2023.



Concurrently, the investment management sector confronts a bleak outlook, with the ramifications of capital outflows intensifying challenges for asset managers. A discernible shift towards passive funds, coupled with downward pressure on fee structures and escalating regulatory costs, compounds the complexities confronting industry stakeholders, necessitating adaptive strategies amidst an evolving financial landscape in the UK.

