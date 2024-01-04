(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NANJING, China, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech, a global leader in life science research and manufacturing services, along with its subsidiaries GenScript ProBio and Legend Biotech, will be attending the 42nd JPM Healthcare Conference held in San Francisco, California, USA, from January 8 to 11, 2024. This initiative aims to showcase GenScript's exceptional strength and development potential in the biotech sector, seeking to establish deeper interactions and connections with industry partners and investors, explore future collaboration opportunities, and further advance innovation and development in the healthcare sector. Executives from GenScript Biotech, GenScript ProBio, and Legend Biotech will each deliver speeches during the event

as per the schedule below.

Company Speaker Speech Time Location GenScript

Biotech Sherry Shao Rotating CEO of

GenScript Biotech January 9,

9:00 AM PST Marriott Marquis Ballroom C1/C2 Legend

Biotech Ying Huang CEO of Legend

Biotech January 9, 2:15 PM PST The Westin St. Francis California East GenScript

ProBio Li Chen CEO of GenScript

ProBio January 10, 9:30 AM PST Marriott Marquis Ballroom C1/C2

In addition, the GenScript Biotech Global Forum 2024will also be held in San Francisco during the 42nd JPM Healthcare Conference. The forum, themed "Innovations and breakthroughs shaping tomorrow's cell and gene therapies," will bring together many thought leaders from academia, regulatory agencies, enterprises, and the capital market in the cell and gene therapy field, jointly exploring the future development of cell and gene therapy and building a good platform for mutual exchange and cooperation among all stakeholders.

GenScript has long been widely recognized by the capital market for its robust business performance and outstanding innovation capabilities. Industry experts believe that GenScript's four major business segments are highly synergistic, with life science services providing stable cash flow for new business investments and diverting to downstream high-value-added businesses. The company has a solid endogenous power through internal incubation and layout in the CRO, CDMO, synthetic biology product, and cell therapy fields.

The JPM Healthcare Conference, as the weather vane of the global healthcare industry, brings together leading global enterprises and emerging companies from the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare service provider sectors. This grand event has always been an important platform for medical investment and business development and is hailed as an annual important focus in the field.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK:1548) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life-science R&D and manufacturing. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms: the life-science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the industrial synthetic products platform, and the integrated global cell therapy platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, USA in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with legal entities located in the US, Mainland & Hong Kong China, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Korea, and Belgium. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient, and reliable services and products for more than 200,000 customers.

As of June 30, 2023, GenScript Biotech had more than 6,400 employees globally. The company owns numerous intellectual property rights, including over 240 patents, over 900 pending- patent applications, and a significant number of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "make people and nature healthier through biotechnology,", GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of June 30, 2023, 85,100 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products.

For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website

com

SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation