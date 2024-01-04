Global Beverage Packaging Market Outlook To 2027 - Market Projected To Surpass $190 Billion By 2027 Amid Growing Demand For Sustainable Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beverage Packaging Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Global Beverage Packaging Industry and covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of number of beverage packages sold.

Its market segmentations include by Packaging Material, Beverage Type, Application and by region; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. the report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

Due to the impact of COVID-19, there has been supply chain disruptions, unavailability of materials used in the manufacturing process, labor shortages, fluctuating prices, and inflation in production costs. The Global Beverage Packaging Market is currently at $ 140 Bn and expected to exceed $ 190 Bn by 2027.

The increasing global population and rising disposable income in developing economies are creating new avenues for packaged beverages. According to the Brewers Association, the total value of the beer market was USD 94.1 billion in 2020, whereas the total craft beer market was estimated at USD 22.2 billion

The increase in the utilization of shipping containers drives the market. Thus, companies have been collaborating to offer new and innovative products as per the customers' requirements

Key Trends by Market Segment:



By Application : According to Food Dive, 67% of customers globally believe it is critical that the items they buy come in recyclable packaging, with 54% indicating it is a factor they consider when purchasing. The most used industrial packaging for food and beverage industries are drums, IBCs, corrugated boxes, pallets, and sacks By Region : Asia Pacific is one of the emerging regions for the beverage packaging market. Countries such as China, India, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand are considered for the purpose of the study. Therefore, the growth of the market is expected to be high in this region. Many types of packaging are preferred in the region, such as flexible, rigid plastic, paper, glass, and metal packaging

Competitive Landscape

The Global Beverage Packaging Market remains highly fragmented, with numerous international, regional, and local vendors. Local manufacturers of beverage packaging products cater to unique, innovative solutions at a price lower as compared to the international vendors, resulting in an intense price battle. The market consists of players like Amcor Group GmbH, O-I Glass, Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc, Ardagh Group, Verallia SA, Tetra Pak Group, Ball Corporation etc.

Future Outlook

In line with the changing demand for sustainable and recyclable beverage packaging products, companies have been launching new and innovative products in the market. The present incarnation of package design and corporate responsibility, as well as the near future, are defined by sustainability. Sustainable packaging is emerging to be an excellent investment as well as a healthier choice for the environment. Concerns over the safe handling and recycling of packaging materials have prompted the implementation of new policies and legislation requiring businesses to recover their packaging materials.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Amcor Group

O-I Glass

Crown Holdings

Ardagh Group

Verallia

Tetra Pak Group

Ball Corporation

Vidrala

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings CPMC Holdings

Key Topics Covered:

1. Beverage Packaging Market- Market Overview

2. Beverage Packaging Market - Executive Summary

2.1 Key trends by Material

2.2 Key trends by Category

2.3 Key trends by Product Type

2.4 Key trends by End Use Industry

2.5 Key Trends by Geography

3. Beverage Packaging Market - Comparative analysis

3.1 Market Share Analysis- Major Companies

3.2 Product Benchmarking- Major Companies

3.3 Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.4 Patent Analysis- Major Companies

3.5 Pricing Analysis

4. Beverage Packaging Market - Startup companies Scenario Premium

4.1 Major start-up company analysis:

4.1.1 Investment

4.1.2 Revenue

4.1.3 Product portfolio

4.1.4 Venture Capital and Funding Scenario

5. Beverage Packaging Market - Industry Market Entry Scenario Premium

5.1 Regulatory Framework Overview

5.2 New Business and Ease of Doing Business Index

5.3 Successful Venture Profiles

5.4 Customer Analysis - Major companies

6. Beverage Packaging Market - Market Forces

6.1 Market Drivers

6.2 Market Constraints

6.3 Porters Five Force Model

7. Beverage Packaging Market - Strategic Analysis

7.1 Value Chain Analysis

7.2 Opportunity Analysis

7.3 Product/Market Life Cycle

7.4 Distributor Analysis - Major Companies

8. Beverage Packaging Market- By Material

9. Beverage Packaging Market- By Category

10. Beverage Packaging Market- By Product Type

11. Beverage Packaging Market- By End Use Industry

12. Beverage Packaging Market - By Geography

13. Beverage Packaging Market - Entropy

13.1 New Product Launches

13.2 M&As, Collaborations, JVs and Partnerships

14. Beverage Packaging Market - Market Share Analysis Premium

15. Beverage Packaging Market - Key Company List by Country Premium

16. Beverage Packaging Market Company Analysis - Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials, and Developments

