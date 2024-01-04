ADIB-Egypt Launches Shariah-Compliant Banking Services For High-Net-Worth Clients

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) ADIB-Egypt launched its exclusive portfolio of Private Banking Services, providing an unrivalled Shariah-compliant banking proposition for its high-net-worth clients. This proposition provides a personalized Shariah-compliant banking solution for clients with account balances of at least EGP 20m, or the equivalent in other currencies. It is designed to offer a premium wealth management experience that aligns with the specific financial and lifestyle goals of clients with substantial assets and resources.

ADIB-Egypt's Private Banking proposition includes access to unsecured financing of up to EGP 10m and premium covered cards (Cashback) with a limit of up to EGP 1m. It also features Financial Advisory services led by specialized experts, who help clients unlock the full potential of their wealth.

Moreover, ADIB-Egypt's Private Banking proposition enables clients to access premier banking products and services in the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the wide range of services offered within Egypt. This strategic expansion allows clients to tap into the opportunities of one of the region's most dynamic financial hubs while diversifying their investments and asset base.

Mohamed Aly, ADIB-Egypt Managing Director and CEO, said:“The launch of our Private Banking services portfolio is a strategic step forward as we introduce an exceptional client service model for a very specific segment. Our premier Shariah-compliant services aim to set the standard for high-net-worth management in a constantly evolving landscape.”

Amr Sanad, ADIB-Egypt's Head of Consumer Banking, said:“ADIB-Egypt's Private Banking team is committed to redefining wealth management standards. By understanding our clients' goals and aspirations, we use our expertise and vast network to offer strategic solutions to complex financial questions, ultimately helping them protect and grow their financial assets.”

ADIB-Egypt's private banking clients also enjoy a region-wide concierge service that provides immediate, exclusive, and personalized support for various day-to-day needs, such as travel arrangements and high-end leisure reservations. Clients can also visit any of ADIB's 20 VIP service lounges across its branch network, which have been specially designed to offer a seamless experience in a sleek space that epitomizes banking in luxury.

As a token of appreciation and trust, ADIB-Egypt's Private Banking services subscribers will receive bespoke gifts made in Egypt by some of the country's distinguished high-end brands.