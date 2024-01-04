Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Justin P. Kubeck Approved By NJ Top Docs For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) kubeck.jpeg" width="241" height="300" alt="Dr. Justin P. Kubeck" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Justin P. Kubeck of Ocean Orthopedic Associates for 2023.

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Justin P. Kubeck, MD of Ocean Orthopedic Associates based on merit for 2023. Board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, Dr. Kubeck specializes in spine surgery, providing expert care to patients seeking relief from debilitating pain.Dr. Kubeck is dedicated to improving the quality of life for his patients by addressing the pain that hinders them from living their best lives. Employing a patient-centric approach, he carefully assesses each patient's condition and develops a tailored treatment plan.Dr. Kubeck offers a range of treatment options, including non-surgical approaches such as medication, physical therapy, and pain management with epidurals, as well as surgical interventions.Dr. Kubeck's journey in medicine began at Thomas Jefferson University, where he completed Medical School. Following this, he undertook his internship and residency at the University Hospital of Brooklyn. Dr. Kubeck further honed his skills through a fellowship at the University of California, specializing in spine surgery.Beyond his role at Ocean Orthopedic Associates, Dr. Kubeck is affiliated with several esteemed medical institutions. He holds permissions at Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, the Physicians' Surgicenter in Toms River, and the Surgical Institute in Neptune, NJ.Dr. Kubeck is a leader in spine surgery, committed to providing compassionate and effective care to his patients.

