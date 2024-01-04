ONYX Hospitality Group Showcases Its Exceptional Malaysia Portfolio And Announces Expansion With Three New Properties Opening In 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 January 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group, the prominant management company in Southeast Asia specialising in hotels & resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences, proudly manages four distinctive properties in Malaysia. These include the well-established Amari Johor Bahru , the lively OZO Georgetown Penang, and the recently inaugurated gems, Amari SPICE Penang and Amari Kuala Lumpur . With a variety of facilities and locations throughout the diverse and hospitable country of Malaysia, ONYX Hospitality Group is well-prepared to cater to the needs of all travellers, whether guests are checking-in for business, MICE, leisure, or the increasingly popular 'bleisure' stays.





Picture shows from left to right: Amari SPICE Penang, Amari Johor Bahru, Amari Kuala Lumpur, OZO Georgetown Penang

As a testament to the Group's commitment to strategic growth, ONYX Hospitality Group is excited to announce the forthcoming addition of three new properties to the Malaysian portfolio: The eagerly anticipated OZO Medini, Shama Medini and Shama Suasana Johor Bahru are set to join the esteemed collection in 2024.



This expansion will result in a total of seven properties in Malaysia by the end of 2024, making Malaysia the first country, outside of Thailand, to host all three ONYX brands: Amari, OZO and Shama.



Amari SPICE Penang :



Opened in 2022, Amari SPICE Penang is directly attached to the SPICE Convention Centre and SPICE Arena, the world's first hybrid solar-powered MICE complex, and just 5km from Penang International Airport. This contemporary 453-key hotel is the ideal place to stay, meet, dine and unwind. Penang's largest hotel in terms of room count, Amari SPICE Penang is also an impressive venue for functions and events. With five naturally-lit spaces ranging from the 10-pax Peridot boardroom to the 85-guest Citrine room and the spectacular 250-guest Jadeite ballroom, every company can bring their vision to life. And of course, the adjoining 8,000-pax SPICE Convention Centre can stage the grandest of global gatherings. Amari SPICE Penang was recently awarded the title of Malaysia's "Best MICE Hotel" at the prestigious HAPA Awards.



Amari Kuala Lumpur:



Amari Kuala Lumpur offers seamless travel experiences at the heart of KL Eco City, a vibrant business and entertainment district, conveniently situated just steps away from the Mid Valley Megamall . Surrounded by international corporate offices including Mercu 2 & 3, Aspire Tower, The Garden North Tower and South Tower, Centrepoint and Menara IGB, and only 45 minutes from KLIA, this sophisticated and refined upscale hotel ensures guests remain thoroughly connected. Special events can be hosted in the 200-guest, light-filled Veria Ballroom, while productive meetings and training sessions are brought to life at the 65-pax Agave or Yucca Meeting Rooms. With plenty of social spaces for breakouts, networking and exhibitions, plus a sleek business lounge, Amari Kuala Lumpur can create lasting benefits for every company.



Amari Johor Bahru:



Amari Johor Bahru is perfectly positioned in the heart of Johor Bahru's Central Business District, right next to the Persada Convention Centre and within close proximity to the Singapore border crossing. Meeting planners can stage inspiring events in inviting spaces ranging from the 220-guest Lido & Rex rooms, which can host conventions, conferences and gala dinners, to the three Amari Sky rooms, which are ideal for intimate get-togethers and strategy sessions. The 150-guest Sky Banquet area will elevate corporate dinners and receptions, and the sensory Ideas Room will stimulate the senses and ignite the imagination.



Whichever Amari hotel in Malaysia they choose, every guest – including business, leisure and the new generation of "bleisure" visitors – will be immersed in a world of gracious Asian culture, cuisine, design, architecture, wellness and fun. With signature rooms and suites, naturally-lit public spaces, a choice of modern dining options including the vibrant Amaya Food Gallery concept, shimmering outdoor swimming pools, fully-equipped FIT Centres, soothing Breeze Spas and an Executive Lounge at each hotel, every traveller is empowered to be at their best.



OZO George Town Penang:



OZO George Town Penang is located in the heart of Penang's UNESCO World Heritage City, offering a haven of modern comfort and cultural immersion and an ideal gateway to an unforgettable experience in Penang. The stylishly designed rooms and suites provide a tranquil retreat, while the all-day dining restaurant will delight guests with an array of culinary creations. Unwind in the outdoor swimming pool or rejuvenate at the spa, before exploring the city's vibrant streets; discover hidden gems and immerse in Penang's rich heritage. OZO, a vibrant and contemporary brand by ONYX Hospitality Group, is designed for the modern traveller seeking smart, fuss-free accommodations that prioritize comfort, connectivity, and a dynamic sense of local flair.



Upcoming Openings:



The company's three Amari branded upscale hotels and one OZO hotel, will soon be complemented by an additional OZO property, and the first two Shama branded properties in the country. Shama, a distinctive brand under the ONYX Hospitality Group umbrella, redefines the concept of serviced apartments, offering a harmonious blend of contemporary design, spacious living, and personalised services for an elevated and memorable stay experience. This development showcases ONYX's confidence in the ongoing growth of its Shama brand.



The new hotels in Malaysia form part of ONYX Hospitality Group's strategy to drive significant expansion in the hotel, resort, and serviced apartment business in Southeast Asia. As it seeks to achieve the overall vision of establishing itself as "The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia", the company is on track to operate over 50 properties by 2025, up from 44 at present, and an even more ambitious target of 70 by 2028.



ONYX Hospitality Group is a well-established and leading hotel management company with a strong presence and reputation in the global travel market. With more than five decades of experience, ONYX Hospitality Group prides itself on its ability to bridge the best of Asian hospitality practices with global business precision - with the brand promise 'A Tailored Approach to Hospitality'. ONYX Hospitality Group's commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and providing top-notch services is at the heart of its operations. At the core of ONYX's business model is a dedication to offering outstanding customer service, a commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism, and a focus on adapting to the ever-evolving dynamics of the global travel industry.



For more information about ONYX Hospitality Group, please visit .







