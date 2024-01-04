SEC charges Indian-origin real estate developer in USD93M fraud scheme

(MENAFN) Miami-based real estate developer Rishi Kapoor, of Indian origin, is facing charges filed by federal authorities in the US, as announced by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.



The SEC has taken action by obtaining an asset freeze and implementing other emergency measures in response to the alleged USD 93 million real estate investment fraud orchestrated by Mr. Kapoor.



In connection with the fraud scheme, the SEC has also charged Location Ventures, a real estate company, its affiliate Urbin, and 20 other related entities, according to an official statement.



The SEC's complaint outlines that from approximately January 2018 until at least March 2023, Mr. Kapoor, along with certain defendant entities, solicited investors through various means, including making several material misrepresentations and omissions related to Mr. Kapoor, Location Ventures, Urbin, and their real estate developments.



Among the false statements were alleged misrepresentations concerning Mr. Kapoor's compensation, his cash contribution to the capitalization of Location Ventures, the corporate governance of Location Ventures and Urbin, the use of investor funds, and Mr. Kapoor's background.



An investigation by the SEC revealed that Mr. Kapoor is accused of misappropriating at least USD 4.3 million of investor funds and improperly commingling approximately USD 60 million of investor capital between Location Ventures, Urbin, and some of the other entities involved in the charges.



The complaint further alleges that Mr. Kapoor directed certain entities to pay excessive fees and misrepresented higher returns to investors by significantly understating cost estimates.

MENAFN04012024000045015839ID1107683760