South Korea experiences strong 13 percent yearly growth in online sales

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the South Korean Statistics Office illuminates a thriving digital commerce landscape in the nation, with online sales registering a commendable annual growth of 13 percent in November. The statistical findings revealed that the cumulative value of online transactions during the month surged to an impressive 20.84 trillion won, translating to approximately USD15.89 billion. This figure represents a marked increase from the 18.44 trillion won recorded in November of the preceding year, marking the most substantial year-over-year growth since August 2022 when sales escalated by 15.9 percent.



A senior official from the statistics office attributed this robust growth trajectory primarily to South Korea's annual shopping extravaganza, aptly named "Festa," which parallels the concept of Black Friday in other global markets. Spanning a 20-day period from the 10th to the 30th of November, this event galvanized participation from over 2,500 companies, offering a plethora of discounts and promotional deals to entice consumers and stimulate online commerce.



Beyond the impact of promotional events, the resurgence in demand for transportation and travel services following the abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic has also been instrumental in bolstering online sales. Notably, the transportation and travel sector experienced a substantial uptick, witnessing a 28.3 percent surge in sales, culminating in transactions worth 2.01 trillion won during the month under review. Concurrently, online food sales exhibited a resilient growth trajectory, ascending by 12.9 percent annually to reach 2.57 trillion won. Similarly, the apparel sector showcased robust performance, with clothing sales surging by 13 percent to an unprecedented high of 2.25 trillion won. Collectively, these insights portray a dynamic e-commerce ecosystem in South Korea, characterized by strategic promotional initiatives and evolving consumer preferences in a post-pandemic landscape.

