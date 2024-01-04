Philippines' tourism sector sees robust rebounds, exceeding pre-pandemic revenue benchmarks

(MENAFN) In a significant testament to the resilience and recovery of the Philippine tourism sector, recent data indicates a remarkable resurgence, eclipsing pre-pandemic revenue benchmarks. According to a report by Bloomberg News, the archipelagic nation in Southeast Asia witnessed a substantial uptick in international tourism revenues, reaching an estimated 482.5 billion pesos, equivalent to approximately USD8.7 billion, in 2023. This impressive figure reflects a staggering year-over-year increase of 124.9 percent, signaling a robust revival for an industry that grappled with debilitating disruptions due to the global spread of the COVID-19 virus.



Further amplifying this positive trajectory, the Communications Office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. released a statement, disseminated via Facebook, which underscored the sector's remarkable rebound. Citing official data from the Ministry of Tourism, the statement revealed that the accrued revenues in 2023 surpassed the approximately 482.2 billion pesos recorded in 2019, a pivotal benchmark that preceded the pandemic-induced upheavals. This achievement not only signifies a return to pre-pandemic levels but also underscores the sector's capacity for rejuvenation and adaptability in the face of unprecedented challenges.



Looking ahead, the Ministry of Tourism has set ambitious targets, reflecting a forward-looking strategy to sustain and further amplify this momentum. As part of its strategic vision for 2024, the ministry aims to attract approximately 7.7 million international visitors, signaling a concerted effort to capitalize on the regained momentum and position the Philippines as a premier tourist destination in the post-pandemic landscape. This resurgence in tourism activity not only augurs well for economic recovery but also reaffirms the Philippines' enduring allure and appeal as a vibrant and diverse travel destination within the Southeast Asian region.

