Persistent Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS To Accelerate Generative AI Adoption

This strategic collaboration with AWS will help Persistent to further increase the impact it delivers to its clients that are embracing generative AI. Through this teaming, Persistent will have access to additional resources from AWS to build proofs of concept to help clients identify tangible business outcomes from generative AI. This will also support use case discovery and rapid build out of solutions with additional go-to-market funds from AWS. One of the key benefits to combined clients will be continued early access to AWS's generative AI services and investments that will help clients with their aspirations around growth, time-to-market, and better customer experience.

The Strategic Collaboration Agreement builds on Persistent's 30+ years of software engineering heritage, its best practices from more than 120 AWS engagements for cloud migration and modernization, and its 2,500 AWS practitioners to enable flexible and scalable generative AI-powered solutions tailored to clients' unique needs. Persistent's AWS Migration Competency status provides proven cloud expertise to help clients move successfully to AWS through all phases of complex migration projects. This collaboration reflects Persistent's proficiency in building robust cloud infrastructure, crucial in today's cloud-first, AI-first world, enabling clients to implement cloud-powered generative AI solutions.



These combined assets from AWS and Persistent can bolster the value provided to joint clients, helping them unlock the full potential of their technology investments.

"Enterprises across industries are looking to tap into the transformative potential of generative AI to reimagine, redefine, and rethink their business models for improved customer experiences and business growth. Combined with our newly acquired AWS Migration Competency status and our SCA, AWS will help us scale generative AI adoption among our clients so they can identify and implement use cases where this technology can have a real impact. We remain committed to helping clients reach their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and rapid innovation that AWS provides."



"Generative AI unlocks new opportunities to transform the life sciences industry. We are modernizing our legacy research applications to help accelerate the drug development process and simplify workflows. With Persistent's Digital Engineering expertise, powered by the AWS platform, Regeneron's research and pre-clinical development teams help bring our new life-savings drugs to market faster."

"We are delighted to be working with Persistent to help our customers accelerate growth, enable business transformation, and enhance their digital experience. Together, we aim to redefine what's possible with generative AI, setting new standards for efficiency, innovation, and technological advancements."

About Persistent

With over 22,800 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 268% growth since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing Indian IT Services brand according to Brand Finance.

