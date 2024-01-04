Souq Waqif International Honey & Dates Exhibitions Begins In Feb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Souq Waqif management announced the holding of its 5th International Honey Exhibition from February 10 to 15, and the 2nd International Dates Exhibition, scheduled from February 25 to March 5.

According to its official social media account, interested exhibitors can now register via href="" souqwaqi , adhering to conditions such as a refundable security deposit of QR5,000. Participants are allowed shipments of 500kgs of honey and one tonne of dates, with a QR5,000 insurance deduction upon registration.

Unique incentives await participants, including special rates at Souq Waqif hotels, discounted shipping through Qatar Airways, and the facilitation of entry visas for participating countries.

Last year's honey and dates exhibition drew the participation of 160 farms and companies from 25 countries, showcasing 50 types of honey and 50 varieties of dates. Among the countries which participated are Oman, Tunisia, Libya, Palestine, Georgia, to name some. Noteworthy was the presence of 31 Qatari honey-importing companies and 26 local producers.

The International Dates exhibition returns after a hiatus since 2019, during which Souq Waqif focused on its local version. The 2019 edition included 150 exhibitors including 89 local and 59 foreign companies for producing, supplying and selling dates from ten countries.

Importantly, there is no entry fee for these exhibitions.

The public can expect a variety of dates and honey during the exhibits. Among the honey products may include Sidr, Wild Sidr, Manuka, Stingless Bee Honey, Acacia, Meadow, White Honey, Ginger Honey, and Mountain Flower Honey. While date products, Halawy, Mazafati, Medjool, Jordan Banks Dates, Milk Chocolate Date Almonds, and Dates with coconut.

On another note, the Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival is gearing up for next week, featuring competitions such as the 5th International Arabian Horse Show from January 13 to 15, the 13th Qatar International Arabian Peninsula Horse Show from January 17 to 19, and the Arabian Horse Auction on January 20.

Last year's festival achieved record-breaking success with QR6 in prizes and 58 horses from the GCC region. According to officials, the event is a great platform for horse owners and equestrian fans to meet and exchange views and experiences about their shared passion for horses.