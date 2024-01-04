Rise In Jazeera Ambassadors Initiative In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In 2023, the Jazeera Ambassadors initiative of the Jazeera Media Institute, hosted 108 courses and workshops across 20 Arab and non-Arab countries.

Raghdah Jamal, overseeing the initiative, shared some impressive statistics for the year.

She noted that the number of participants in these sessions reached 2,460 trainees, marking a substantial 74% increase from the previous year.

The range of new topics expanded to include 50 diverse training titles, such as the Journalism in Laws course, Investigative Journalism in Times of War course, Scriptwriting course, Investigative Journalism course, Youth Story Writing, and Video Production for Social Media Platforms, and Mobile Photography.

Delving into the specifics of the courses, Raghdah mentioned that the initiative delivered 73 training sessions both in-person and remotely, along with 35 training workshops for youth, showcasing a 38% growth from the previous year.

The initiative's geographical footprint broadened to encompass Asia, Africa, and Europe, spanning countries like Switzerland, Bosnia, Turkiye, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Malaysia, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Jordan, Azerbaijan, Nepal, and Qatar, according to Raghdah.

It's worth noting that the primary beneficiaries of this initiative include university students, young journalists, journalism enthusiasts, union members, and employees of independent media institutions.

The Jazeera Ambassadors initiative aims to convey the Jazeera Media Network's message and values, sharing the experiences and skills of its professionals through complimentary training courses to empower media talents both within and outside the Arab world. The initiative operates on a volunteer basis, with a select group of Jazeera Media Network journalists contributing their expertise to train and nurture a generation of proficient journalists.