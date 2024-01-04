1,315 Participants In 7Th Katara Award For Qur'an Recitation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara announced that the number of entries in the Katara Qur'an Recitation Award in its seventh session, which is held under the slogan“Adorn the Qur'an with your voices,” has reached 1,315 entries, representing 64 Arab and foreign countries.

The total number of Arab entries in the award reached about 685 entries, representing 18 Arab countries, in addition to 630 entries from 46 non-Arab countries. The Maghreb countries topped the list of entries with 307 entries, followed by the countries of Egypt, Sudan and Somalia with 233 entries, then entries from the Levant and Iraq with 93 entries. While the number of participants from the Arab Gulf countries reached about 52 participants.

The screening committee will evaluate all entries and select the best 100 participants to qualify for the qualifying stage, which will be held in Doha. The 100 finalists will participate in the seventh round's qualifiers through 20 television episodes. In each episode, five participants compete, and one of them is chosen to compete in the semi-final qualifying stage, in which 20 contestants compete, in addition to five contestants from the reserve, through five other episodes, in which five people compete in each episode, and one participant from each is qualified. A competition ring in the final stage, and from the five finalists, the first three winners of the Katara Qur'an Recitation Award will be announced.

Nominations for the Katara Qur'an Recitation Award in its seventh session were opened during the period extending from October 1 to December 15, 2023.

The jury for the award consists of six members, three of whom are certified in recitations and the rules and rules of intonation, and three are specialists in maqamat, beauty and sweetness of the voice.

The Katara Award for Qur'an Recitation aims to encourage distinguished talents in reciting the Holy Qur'an, discover talented people, support them and introduce them to the world, honour distinguished and creative reciters, motivate emerging generations to adhere to their religion, and realise their duties towards their faith and Islamic message, and seeks to encourage Muslim children to turn to the Book of God - the Almighty - understanding, performing and contemplating.

The value of the prizes allocated for the award is QR900,000. The first place winner will receive QR500,000, the second place winner, QR300,000, and the third place winner, QR100,000.