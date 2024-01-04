15Th Marmi Festival Continues At Sealine Until January 27

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Falconers participating in the Hadad Al Tahadi Championship qualifiers extended their control in the second group, which took place during the morning period as part of the activities of the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival in its 15th edition (Marmi 2024).

Marmi will continue until January 27. It is organised by the Al Gannas Association in Sebkha Marmi in Sealine.

Five falconers were able to win Abdullah Fakhro's homing pigeon and climb to the podium while awaiting the final of the Hadad Challenge Championship, which will be held on January 26, and will compete for two Lexus cars.



The finalists for the second group are: Saeed Abdullah Al Bakhit, Kurdi Talib Al Marri, the Christian team, the Mesaimeer team, and the Al Ramz team.

The immediate qualifier in the Haddad Challenge Championship will receive QR100,000, in addition to the qualification shield.

During the evening period, the brilliance of the Al Dhahabi team shone with the third group competitions, and it was announced that it is coming strong in this year's festival edition, within the Hadad Al Tahadi tournament, and its name was recorded as the ninth qualifier so far.

On the other hand, the Talaa Championship qualifiers for groups 6 to 10 were held, the secrets of which were revealed by the qualification of falconer Shaheen Salem Shaheen Al Dosari, bringing the number of qualifiers to three falconers.

Ali bin Sultan Al Humaidi, Chairman of the Challenge Committee, said that the performance of the second group was strong, and the falconers demonstrated their diligence in training their falcons for this annual merit.

On the other hand, Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Ali, Chairman of the Tala' Committee, announced that the Organising Committee of the Marmi Festival 2024 has agreed to delay the start of the daily Tala' Championship qualifiers so that the group competition begins when the vision is completely clear, and the groups are delayed until after the sun breaks, which corresponds between the hours of a quarter past eleven and half past eleven, depending on weather conditions.

It is worth noting that the Marmi Festival aims to document and promote the heritage of falconry, which has been registered on the Representative List of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity according to Unesco since November 2010, as the State of Qatar was one of the first countries to make efforts to enhance the preservation of this world heritage, not only in Qatar, rather, in many Arab and foreign countries, thus contributing to the preservation of this global heritage.

The Marmi Festival is one of the largest festivals specialised in the field of falcons and hunting in the region and the world.