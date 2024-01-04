Turkey’s consumer prices hit yearly high amid increasing costs

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute has highlighted escalating consumer price inflation for the second consecutive month in December, reaching its most elevated level in over a year. The annualized consumer price index surged by 64.77 percent last December, marking a notable uptick from the 61.98 percent recorded in November. This upward trajectory in inflation rates has pushed the metric to its pinnacle since November of the preceding year, when a significant 84.39 percent annual increase was observed.



Delving deeper into the inflationary dynamics, specific sectors within the economy have experienced pronounced cost escalations. Notably, transportation costs witnessed a surge, escalating by 77.14 percent on an annualized basis in December, a discernible increase from the 70 percent growth recorded the previous month. In a broader context, monthly consumer prices also exhibited a rise, albeit at a slightly moderated pace. The month-on-month consumer price index increased by 2.93 percent in December, showing a marginal deceleration from the 3.28 percent uptick observed in November.



In tandem with consumer price trends, data pertaining to producer prices further underscores the pervasive inflationary pressures permeating the Turkish economy. Producer prices advanced by 44.22 percent on an annual basis in December, reflecting an incremental rise from the 42.59 percent growth registered in November. Collectively, these indicators paint a complex picture of escalating inflationary pressures, necessitating vigilant economic stewardship and policy interventions to navigate the challenges posed by the evolving economic landscape in Turkey.

MENAFN04012024000045015682ID1107683733