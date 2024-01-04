Apple confronts market cap erosion amid financial uncertainty

(MENAFN) In the early days of 2024, the U.S. stock market faced its second consecutive session of declines, with technology behemoths amplifying Wall Street's woes. The prevailing uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's timeline for initiating interest rate reductions, coupled with recent surges in technology shares, has cast a shadow over market sentiment. Specifically, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 130 points, marking a 0.35 percent drop, while the broader Standard & Poor's Index retreated by 0.5 percent.



Notably, the Nasdaq index witnessed pronounced volatility, registering its second consecutive session of losses with a significant 1.5 percent decline. This downturn followed a 1.6 percent contraction in the preceding session, marking the index's most substantial daily setback in nearly three months. Such fluctuations have been largely attributed to the performance of major technology stocks, which continue to face headwinds in the current market landscape.



Among the tech titans grappling with market challenges, Apple emerged as a focal point of concern. The company's stock witnessed a 1 percent decline, compounding its losses from the previous session when it tumbled by 3.6 percent. This recent downturn culminated in a staggering USD107 billion erosion of Apple's market capitalization in a single day. Contributing to this downturn, Barclays Bank revised its rating for Apple from "equal weight" to "low weight" and marginally adjusted the target price from USD161 to USD160. The bank's downgrade cited subdued demand for iPhone devices as a key factor influencing its revised outlook.



Furthermore, other prominent technology stalwarts, including Tesla, NVIDIA, and Meta, faced similar market pressures, each recording a 1 percent decline in their respective stock values. Concurrently, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond approached the pivotal 4 percent threshold, settling at 3.98 percent. This convergence of factors underscores the intricate interplay between macroeconomic indicators, monetary policy expectations, and the performance of the technology sector, setting the stage for continued market volatility in the foreseeable future.

