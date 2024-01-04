Biden's push for 'Build Back Better' focuses on child care challenges

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden's bid for re-election in 2024 leans significantly on his administration's achievement in passing an ambitious fiscal stimulus program, which stands as the most substantial since the Eisenhower era. Central to this initiative is the "Build Back Better" agenda, a multifaceted strategy aimed at rejuvenating both the American industrial economy and the care sector. While strides have been made in funneling resources towards infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, and clean technology industries, the care economy component of Biden's vision remains precariously poised. A potential setback in this domain could ripple across labor markets and escalate inflationary pressures, presenting a complex challenge for the administration.



One notable consequence of the White House's proactive stance has been a surge in the participation of women in the workforce, a trend catalyzed by initiatives such as child care subsidies. These measures were particularly vital in light of the pandemic-induced closure of approximately 16,000 child care centers, creating a pressing need for accessible care solutions. However, the sustainability of such initiatives appears increasingly tenuous. Child care centers, operating on razor-thin profit margins under the best circumstances, face a daunting reality as subsidies wane. Compounding this issue is the escalating cost of child care, as highlighted by an October 2023 report from the Bank of America Institute, which revealed a staggering 30 percent surge in payments compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.



Delving into the underlying dynamics reveals a systemic dysfunctionality within the U.S. child care sector. Heather Boushey, a prominent voice on the President's Council of Economic Advisers, offers a candid assessment of the sector's challenges. Boushey contends that the prevailing business model in child care is intrinsically flawed, asserting that sustainability is elusive without catering predominantly to affluent clientele. To maintain adequate standards, including competitive wages and quality facilities, care centers find themselves compelled to set fee structures that exceed the financial capacities of average families, exacerbating accessibility issues and perpetuating a cycle of inequity within the care economy.

MENAFN04012024000045015682ID1107683700