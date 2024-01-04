France Condemns Israeli Ministers' Call For Palestinians To Relocate Out Of Gaza, Foreign Ministry Welcomes Its Position

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem /PNN /

France condemned today statements made by extremist far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, in which they called for relocating the people of the Gaza Strip to another country and to reestablish settlements there.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, called for refraining from such statements, which it slammed as“inflammatory and irresponsible.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the French position in rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip and the re-establishment of settlements there.

It called for real international pressure to stop the crimes of genocide and forced displacement committed against our people in the Strip and provide them with basic human needs despite the occupation's arrogance and siege.