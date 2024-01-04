Dozens Of Civilians Killed, Others Injured In Ongoing Israeli Bombardment Of Central, Southern Gaza Dozens Of Civilians

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/

Dozens of civilians were killed and others injured tonight in the ongoing Israeli targeting of civilian homes in central and southern Gaza.

Three civilians were killed in an airstrike that targeted a group of civilians in the Khirbat al-Adas area, in Rafah City, in southern Gaza.

The occupation jets launched raids targeting the homes of citizens in the central province of the Strip, which resulted in the killing of dozens of people and the injuring of others. Israeli warplanes also bombed a house belonging to the family of Abu Assad in Deir al-Balah.

.A woman was also killed and others were injured in a raid targeting a house belonging to the Agha family south of Khan Yunis. Several citizens were also killed in an Israeli shelling of a house in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the Strip.

Israeli strikes also targeted the vicinity of a junior high school in the al-Bureij refugee camp, wounding dozens of displaced who were seeking refugee inside the school, including some seriously.

Israeli warplanes also targeted the homes of al-Ghamri, Abu Raken, Hamdan, and al-Shanti families, in addition to the Ansar Mosque.

The Israeli occupation further carried out intensive bombardments with fire belts targeting a girls' high school, agricultural land and the vicinity of a clinic, the Wadi Abu Rashid area, and areas close to the main entrance to the Maqhazi refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip.