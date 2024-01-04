UK Personal Care Electricals Market Set For Strong Growth, Reaching £943.4M By 2027, New Research Report Reveals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Home Personal Care Electricals Market Size and Growth, Online Sales and Penetration to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report offers a comprehensive insight into the UK Personal Care Electricals market. The report focuses on five key subcategories: shavers, electrical toothbrushes, hairstyling, beauty tools, hairdryers.
The publisher applies a four-stage research approach that combines both top-down (market) inputs with bottom-up (company) inputs within sophisticated market sizing and company performance models. These models are built with common taxonomical structures, so that every information point can be validated and sense-checked from multiple perspectives. All sources, assumptions, and calculations used are documented, reviewed, and audited thereby ensuring the highest level of confidence in the data we publish.
Report Scope
The Personal Care Electricals market is forecasted to reach £943.4 million by 2027. Amazon has made the greatest market share gains, followed by Boots. The online market size is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 2.3% between 2022-2027.
Key Report Benefits
Understand the current market sizes for the overall category and sub-categories and discover the forecast market sizes out to 2027. Understand the size of the online market, predicted growth and online penetration, to aid your online channel strategies. Discover the top five retailer market shares and year-on-year share change to understand where you and your competitors sit in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Category market size and growth Online sales and penetration Definitions Methodology
List of Tables and Figures
Home and electricals product definitions Personal Care Electricals 2022-2027 market size Personal Care Electricals 2022-2027 market growth Shavers 2022-2027 market size Shavers 2022-2027 market growth Electrical toothbrushes 2022-2027 market size Electrical toothbrushes 2022-2027 market growth Hairstyling 2022-2027 market size Hairstyling 2022-2027 market growth Beauty tools 2022-2027 market size Beauty tools 2022-2027 market growth Hairdryers 2022-2027 market size Hairdryers 2022-2027 market growth Online market size 2022-2027 Online penetration 2022-2027 Retailer market shares, Retailer market share change year-on-year
