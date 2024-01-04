UK Personal Care Electricals Market Set For Strong Growth, Reaching £943.4M By 2027, New Research Report Reveals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom (UK) Home Personal Care Electricals Market Size and Growth, Online Sales and Penetration to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive insight into the UK Personal Care Electricals market. The report focuses on five key subcategories: shavers, electrical toothbrushes, hairstyling, beauty tools, hairdryers.

The publisher applies a four-stage research approach that combines both top-down (market) inputs with bottom-up (company) inputs within sophisticated market sizing and company performance models. These models are built with common taxonomical structures, so that every information point can be validated and sense-checked from multiple perspectives. All sources, assumptions, and calculations used are documented, reviewed, and audited thereby ensuring the highest level of confidence in the data we publish.

Report Scope



The Personal Care Electricals market is forecasted to reach £943.4 million by 2027.

Amazon has made the greatest market share gains, followed by Boots. The online market size is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 2.3% between 2022-2027.

Key Report Benefits



Understand the current market sizes for the overall category and sub-categories and discover the forecast market sizes out to 2027.

Understand the size of the online market, predicted growth and online penetration, to aid your online channel strategies. Discover the top five retailer market shares and year-on-year share change to understand where you and your competitors sit in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Category market size and growth

Online sales and penetration

Definitions Methodology

List of Tables and Figures



Home and electricals product definitions

Personal Care Electricals 2022-2027 market size

Personal Care Electricals 2022-2027 market growth

Shavers 2022-2027 market size

Shavers 2022-2027 market growth

Electrical toothbrushes 2022-2027 market size

Electrical toothbrushes 2022-2027 market growth

Hairstyling 2022-2027 market size

Hairstyling 2022-2027 market growth

Beauty tools 2022-2027 market size

Beauty tools 2022-2027 market growth

Hairdryers 2022-2027 market size

Hairdryers 2022-2027 market growth

Online market size 2022-2027

Online penetration 2022-2027

Retailer market shares, Retailer market share change year-on-year

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900