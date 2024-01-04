Youredi Partners With Inteution Technologies To Provide Shipping Lines With A Fully Managed White-Label B2C Portal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Youredi partners with inTEUtion Technologies

This partnership results in a fully managed B2C portal that can be seamlessly integrated into shipping lines' systems, ensuring an enriched customer experience.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Youredi, a leading provider of data connectivity solutions for global logistics and supply chains, and inTEUtion Technologies, an innovative solution provider for digital end-to-end systems in the shipping and logistics space, proudly announce their partnership.

This collaboration strengthens inTEUtion's service offering, specifically when it comes to the carrier's white-label customer portal, to transform it into a comprehensive one-stop solution for clients and to drive its increased adoption among the top 100 global shipping lines.

The synergy between inTEUtion and Youredi will result in an end-to-end B2C solution that can be easily integrated into any underlying ERPs that the shipping line is connected to. Through their collaboration, InTEUtion and Youredi will take away their clients' pain of having to worry about complex technical intricacies when implementing customer-facing solutions.

As partners, inTEUtion and Youredi offer extensive coverage across all aspects of shipping line operations, including rate requests, negotiation and quotation, booking creation, shipping instructions and BL creation, tracking, and invoicing. Youredi brings its expertise of establishing a replicable data-connectivity and process-integration service that facilitates the seamless exchange of data between the underlying ERP platforms and the systems of shipping lines-be it existing ones or those that may potentially emerge in their system landscape in the future. Whereas InTEUtion helps set up the layers and critical business logic that the customer interacts with.

With its ready-to-use products, such as the Rapids Ocean Connectivity service, which is designed to meet sector-specific needs, a proprietary technology-agnostic integration platform, and an extensive ecosystem of partners, Youredi excels in seamlessly connecting anything to everything in the realm of ocean logistics. This capability accelerates their ability to empower the B2C offering with the necessary connectivity.

"We built inTEUtion to tackle the complex customer-centric requirements that we saw in the ocean shipping industry. Now, with Youredi as an integration partner, we are confident that the solutions we offer to the market are capable of helping carriers overcome any data integration challenge they might encounter in their operations," said Chacko Cherian, Managing Director of inTEUtion Technologies.

“InTEUtion and Youredi share a common mission: to accelerate the digitalization of the global shipping industry at large. InTEUtion has built a strong operational platform and white-label customer portal solution for ocean carriers of all sizes, which is efficiently complemented by Youredi's footprint within the industry as well as our fully managed integration service for tendering shipment execution, visibility, and more,” said Jaakko Elovaara, CEO of Youredi.

ABOUT INTEUTION TECHNOLOGIES

InTEUtion Technologies is a software solutions company focused on providing digital transformation solutions to the liner shipping industry and streamlining container operations with the help of deep domain experts. InTEUtion empowers their clients by providing only the data needed to make the correct business decisions on time, every time. InTEUtion has built a suite of products that are incredibly useful to liner shipping companies, NVOCCs, and feeder operators.

In addition, InTEUtion's ERP stands at the forefront of innovation in the shipping industry, offering comprehensive technology services to shipping companies. InTEUtion's flagship ERP product brilliantly encompasses a wide range of functions, including sales, exports/imports, slot capacity, equipment management, as well as container maintenance and repair, alongside robust account management services. Additionally, InTEUtion's Customer Portal has revolutionized B2C interactions, allowing clients to effortlessly handle rate requests, bookings, and documentation, while providing tracking and invoicing functionalities and much more. This user-friendly platform exemplifies customer-centric technology. The dedicated InTEUtion sales app further empowers sales teams in the shipping line sector, optimizing their workflow.

Moreover, the platform excels in integrating with various CRM systems, reporting tools, and accounting software, ensuring seamless deployment and enhanced user experiences. InTEUtion's advanced machine-learning solutions and proof of concepts are setting new industry standards, pushing the boundaries of technological advancement, and consistently exceeding client expectations in terms of customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

InTEUtion hails from the beautiful port city of Kochi, India with plans to expand its presence into the Middle East and Singapore.

ABOUT YOUREDI

Youredi is the leading provider of fully managed data integration services and solutions for logistics and the global supply chain.

Youredi enables customers to scale their business and automation needs through its unified, modern platform for API and EDI transactions. In addition to technology, Youredi understands your business needs.

Youredi's solutions are versatile, secure, reliable, and available as a fully managed integration service. Youredi enables quick data connectivity and process integration between trading partners of any type. By integrating with ecosystems, carriers, shippers, consignees, and the systems they use, Youredi provides scale, speed, and agility for the global market. A seamless and timely flow of 100% accurate data provides organizations with the ability to analyze and optimize all their supply chain processes.

Youredi has a global presence with offices in Finland, the Netherlands, and the United States.

