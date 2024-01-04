(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and he served on a surface ship such as a destroyer, aircraft carrier, supply ship, or tender or at a shipyard while his ship was in for a retrofit or major repair-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma, and we want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might be millions of dollars. We also have a VA Benefits specialist who can also help a person like this with their VA claim.

"Over the years the typical Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma we have helped worked in a ship's engine room, as a machinist, welder, plumber, electrician, pipefitter, or as a member of a ship's repair shop-or as a member of a repair crew. The other type of person we have assisted was a Career Navy Veteran who supervised work being done on their ship.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad anywhere in the USA please call anytime at 866-714-6466. We really are advocates for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma."



Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note:“If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in the United States within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466. We would be honored to help.” USNavyMesothelioma

Michael Thomas

US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

+1 866-714-6466

email us here