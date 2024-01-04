Kannukutty Brings Farm-Fresh Goodness With Launch Of New Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kannukutty Farm Logo - For Pure cow ghee, cold-pressed oils, coconuts and organic vegetables.

Cow grazing in our Kannukutty Organic Farm

coconut tree at kannukutty organic farm coimbatore

Kannukutty, a heritage farm nestled in the rustic countryside near Coimbatore, brings you a taste of old-world goodness with their new website - kannukutty

- Mr KonarCOIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kannukutty, a multi-generational family farm near Coimbatore, today announced the launch of its new website - . This online store brings the farm's artisanal produces like pure cow ghee, cold pressed oils, coconuts and organic vegetables to customers across India."We are thrilled to launch our website and introduce more people to our farm-fresh products that are made with a lot of care and sustainable practices," said Udhayabharat Konar of Kannukutty Farms. "Be it our aromatic cow ghee, unrefined coconut oil or freshly harvested fruits and veggies, we have leveraged decades of farming expertise to craft authentic tastes and nutrition in the most ethical way possible."To celebrate the website launch, Kannukutty is offering an inaugural 25% flat discount on first-time purchases through the site.Kannukutty follows traditional methods passed down generations to handcraft products like cow ghee and cold pressed oils. Their artisanal process helps retain the living enzymes, vitamins and antioxidants generally diminished during mass commercial production. The farm also allows visitors to witness first-hand how pure cow ghee travels from dairy to kitchen in the most untouched manner."Do not miss this chance to savor legacy products abundant with flavor and holistic wellness," added Udhayabharat Konar. "Our inauguration offer makes it easier to incorporate these authentic elixirs into your daily lifestyle. We look forward to welcoming you into our incredible farm-to-table world."The offer is valid only for a limited period. Visit today to experience these farm-fresh delicacies crafted with a legacy of love.

Other