Swiss To Vote On Raising Retirement Age To 66: A Visionary Idea Or An Unwelcome Plan?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Just over a year after agreeing to raise the retirement age for women from 64 to 65, the Swiss will go to the polls on March 3 to decide whether to push it back to 66 for all.

If the proposal is accepted, Switzerland will be following the trend seen in the countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), where the average retirement age is set gradually to increase to 65.7 for women and 66.1 for men by 2060, according to the body's Pensions at a GlanceExternal link report.

Why vote again on the retirement age?

The retirement age for women in Switzerland went up on January 1, 2024, as part of a progressive, four-stage increase to 65. This is the result of a reform of the old-age and survivors' insurance scheme (known as the AHV/AVS), the first pillar of the Swiss pension system, which was approved by the electorate in a federal referendum in September 2022.

Two months after this first change came into force, the issue will be back on the table. In March, voters will cast their ballots on a federal popular initiative, submitted by the centre-right Young Radical-Liberals in July 2021 with 145,000 signatures.

The initiative“for a secure and sustainable old-age pension scheme” proposes gradually increasing the statutory retirement age for women and men to 66 by 2033. After that, it would be pegged to life expectancy. In other words, it would be raised automatically if life expectancy increased, and vice versa.

Specifically, the text proposes raising the retirement age by 80% of any increase in life expectancy. Thus, if life expectancy goes up by one month, the retirement age will rise by 0.8 months. The goal of the initiative's promoters is to enable people to spend around 20% of their lives in retirement. Following this formula, retirement at 67 would come about by 2043 and retirement at 69 in 2070.

Although it has been taken up by the Young Radical-Liberals, this solution for closing the public pension funding gap is not new. The Conservative Democratic Party proposed it in 2012 in a motion that was rejected by the senators.