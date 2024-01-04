Swiss Government Wants To Facilitate Expansion Of Landfill Sites

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Швейцария создаст дополнительные полигоны утилизации ТБО



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

With the relaxation, the government wants to address the lack of landfill space for the disposal of non-recyclable waste. The environment ministry said on Thursday that the expansion of existing landfill sites was one way of counteracting the tense situation.

+ Swiss landfill site found to contain low-level radioactive material

The current waste ordinance specifically prohibits the expansion of existing landfills in the area of usable underground waters and the peripheral areas required to protect them. With the amendment to the ordinance, it should be possible in future to enlarge existing landfills in exceptional cases, even in the water protection area.

In Switzerland, there are a total of 32 landfill sites, for example for poorly soluble waste, slag from waste incineration and other waste up to certain organics limits, which could potentially be affected by the ordinance. The cantons are responsible for waste planning. The federal government assumes that only a few landfill sites will utilise the planned exemption.

+ How much trash is tossed – and recycled – in Switzerland?

Right of appeal for additional association

In addition, the Swiss Free Landscape Association is to be included in the list of organisations that can submit an association complaint. After the association submitted an application to this effect, the environment ministry also sent the amended ordinance on the designation of organisations entitled to appeal in the area of environmental protection and the protection of nature and cultural heritage out for consultation.

In its report, the environment ministry said that the association fulfils the requirements. With the right of appeal, the Swiss Free Landscape Association will in future be able to take legal action against projects involving the construction of wind turbines which, in its opinion, do not comply with environmental protection or nature and cultural heritage protection regulations. The government expects that the expansion of renewable energies could be slowed down.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ...External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .