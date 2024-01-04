'YSRCP’S 35 Sitting Mlas Refused To Contest', Claims Lokesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 4 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh has claimed that 35 sitting MLAs of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have refused to contest from their seats in the coming Assembly elections.

Lokesh stated that nothing can save the YSRCP from sinking after the elections.

The TDP leader posted on 'X' that YSRCP MLAs and MPs are fleeing in fear of the people's anger.

Sharing the list of MLAs and MPs that the YSRCP has changed until now, Nara Lokesh revealed that 35 sitting MLAs have refused to contest from their own seats.

He stated that the reshuffling and transfer of MLAs and MPs demonstrates a fear of imminent defeat and a lack of confidence among the rank and file of the YSRCP.

“Besides these 35, we also hear that 50 more YSRCP MLAs are also refusing to contest from their constituencies. But, be it running away or changing seats, nothing will prevent YSRCP's ship from sinking,” he added.

Lokesh posted the list of three Lok Sabha constituencies and 24 Assembly segments where the YSRCP appointed new coordinators.

