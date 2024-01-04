EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives an order for 106 MW from Spain

04.01.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 4 January 2024 . End of 2023, the Nordex Group received an order from Capital Energy for 106 MW in Spain. In spring 2025 the Nordex Group will be delivering and installing 18 N163/5.X turbines for the“Mareas I & II” wind farm near Mequinenza in the province of Zaragossa. The turbines from the Delta4000 series will be installed on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 108 metres. Commissioning is scheduled for June 2025. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 20 years. This guarantees that the turbines will be serviced by Nordex in accordance with the highest standards during their entire lifetime. Juan José Sánchez, CEO of Capital Energy, says: "It is a satisfaction for us to be able to seal such an important contract with one of the most important suppliers of wind turbines in the world. This agreement with Nordex Group represents a new milestone in the fulfillment of our business plan, with which we continue to promote a green and fair energy transition. It also represents a new step in our firm commitment to the generation of wealth and employment in the regions where we operate and to the supply chain and technology of EU countries and, specifically, Spain. A commitment aligned with the objective of the recently announced Wind Charter, which is committed to a supply chain that is strongly established in the EU and that is resilient, sustainable and competitive". "We are pleased to have received our first order from Capital Energy. This once again confirms the region's potential and the increasing presence of the Nordex Group in the Spanish market, where so far this year we have acquired new business amounting to more than 500 MW,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. Capital Energy is an independent Spanish electricity producer (IPP) with a strong presence in Spain and one of the largest portfolios of wind projects under development in the country. About Capital Energy In line with its commitment to the green and fair energy transition, Capital Energy currently has a portfolio of wind and solar projects of around 25 gigawatts (GW) of power in the Iberian Peninsula. The company has achieved its strategic objective of being present throughout the entire value chain of renewable generation: from development, where the company has a consolidated position thanks to its experience of more than 20 years, to construction, production, storage, operation and supply. The company has 16 offices in Spain and Portugal where around 360 employees work. The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity. Contact person for press:

