EQS-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec and Owkin enter an A.I.-powered strategic partnership to accelerate therapeutics pipeline in oncology and I&I

04.01.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PARTNERSHIP COMBINES OWKIN'S A.I. TARGET DISCOVERY CAPABILITIES WITH EVOTEC'S INTEGRATED END-TO-END SHARED R&D PLATFORM

A.I.-POWERED PLATFORMS WILL ACCELERATE OWKIN'S NOVEL PROGRAMMES FROM THE DISCOVERY PHASE TO THE CLINIC AGREEMENT INCLUDES

SUCCESS-BASED MILESTONES AND ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO EVOTEC



Hamburg, Germany, and Paris, France, 04 January 2024:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) and Owkin, a French-American techbio company today announced an A.I.-powered integrated multi-target collaboration in oncology, immunology and inflammation (“I&I”).



The collaboration brings together highly complementary platforms and expertise to accurately select targets, discover and develop new therapeutics. Harmonising Owkin's cutting-edge target discovery engine with Evotec's end-to-end shared R&D platforms and disease biology expertise will accelerate Owkin's novel programmes from the discovery phase to the clinic.



Owkin will identify indication-relevant targets and subgroups using A.I. applied to multimodal patient data. Evotec will leverage its shared R&D platform to accelerate and de-risk the validation of targets, identification of drug candidates and successful completion of pre-clinical development activities up to IND. An Owkin-Evotec joint Research Strategy Team formed of highly experienced drug hunters will drive the collaboration, designing fully tailored strategic programme plans from target selection to IND and ensuring delivery of the programmes. The partnership also enables Owkin to maximise capital efficiency while reducing risk. Evotec will receive R&D funding from Owkin and is eligible to earn performance milestone payments and royalties on product sales.



Dr Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer of Evotec, commented: “Owkin and Evotec both feel there is something special brewing by convergence between A.I. and science in drug innovation – hence, we are thrilled to strike this partnership towards accelerating therapeutics in therapeutic areas of highest unmet needs – patients need us, together.”



Dr Thomas Clozel, Co-founder and CEO of Owkin, remarked: “The combination of in silico hypothesis generation through A.I. and experimental lab validation is the core of our pipeline strategy. Evotec's broad capabilities in drug discovery, which range all the way from target validation through to IND-enabling studies, coupled with their understanding of artificial intelligence and its implementation in their workflows make them an ideal partner for us.”





ABOUT OWKIN

Owkin is a TechBio company that combines the best of human and artificial intelligence to ensure every patient gets the right treatment. By understanding complex biology through AI, we identify new treatments, de-risk and accelerate clinical trials and develop AI diagnostics. Owkin uses privacy-enhancing federation to access up-to-date multimodal patient data that unlocks AI's potential to power precision medicine. We merge wet lab experiments with advanced AI techniques to create a powerful feedback loop for accelerated discovery and innovation.



Owkin founded MOSAIC , the world's largest multi-omics atlas for cancer research.



Owkin has raised over $300 million through investments from leading biopharma companies (Sanofi and BMS) and venture funds (Fidelity, GV and BPI, among others).



ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this“Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures” for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company's 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn .



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“target,”“would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.



Media Contact Evotec SE:

Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications, ...

Hinnerk Rohwedder, Director of Global Corporate Communications, ...



IR Contact Evotec SE:

Volker Braun, EVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, ...

04.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Evotec SE Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005664809 WKN: 566480 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq EQS News ID: 1807565



End of News EQS News Service