Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market open today, 4 January 2024:
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading
04-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
MBH Corporation Plc
Ordinary shares
Symbol: M8H
ISIN: GB00BPNYZL95
