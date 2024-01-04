Optimistic For India To Be $5 Tn Economy In Next 2 To 2.5 Yrs: Piyush Goyal

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 4 (KNN) India is poised to achieve a USD 4 trillion economy before the upcoming general elections and be USD 5 trillion economy in next 2 to 2.5 years, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav, Goyal expressed optimism that India would have the third largest GDP in the world latest by 2027, as per every street estimate.

Goyal's ambitious economic vision aligns with Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

In an opinion piece for the Economic Times on December 31, Debroy affirmed the certainty of India reaching the USD 4 trillion mark in 2024.

As general elections in India approach, scheduled for around April-May 2024, the nation is on a trajectory toward significant economic milestones.

(KNN Bureau)