234 Mous For Investment Of Rs 10.31 Lakh Cr Set Stage For Vibrant Gujarat Summit

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Jan 4 (KNN) A total of 234 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), with an investment commitment of Rs 10.31 lakh crore, have been formally executed in anticipation of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), a press release revealed, on Wednesday.

Leading up to VGGS 2024, 17 distinct events dedicated to MoU signings have paved the way for this significant economic engagement.

On Wednesday, 58 MoUs amounting to Rs 7.17 lakh crore were inked in Gandhinagar, marking a substantial step towards fostering economic growth.

The official statement further projects the creation of 12.89 lakh new employment opportunities through the execution of these proposed projects.

Addressing the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised the government's proactive stance, affirming a commitment to providing a conducive environment for growth across all industries within the state.

