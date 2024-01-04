India Sets Raw Cane Sugar Export Quota Of 8,606 Tonnes To The United States

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 4

(KNN) The government officially approved the export of 8,606 tonnes of raw cane sugar to the US for the year 2024, as part of the tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme on Wednesday.

The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) released a public notice specifying that this quantity falls within the TRQ framework for the period from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024.

The DGFT clarified that the 8,606 metric tonnes of raw cane sugar are slated for export to the USA under the TRQ scheme, managed by the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Shipments covered by TRQ benefit from reduced customs duty, and once the allocated quota is fulfilled, additional imports face higher duties

In July 2023, the Office of the US Trade Representative outlined country-specific and first-come, first-served in-quota allocations for the TRQs on various sugar products, including raw cane sugar from India, for the fiscal year 2024, spanning October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024.

(KNN Bureau)