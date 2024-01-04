State Handloom Expo Being Held In Nashik From 10 Jan

(MENAFN- KNN India) Nashik, Jan 4 (KNN)

Union Ministry of Textiles is organising a State Handloom Expo, titled“Hathkargha Mela” at Chopra Lawns, Gangapur Road, Nashik, Maharashtra, from January 10, 2024 to January 23, 2024, as part of the Virasat initiative.

The expo is a part of the“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative, presented by the Weavers' Service Centre, Mumbai celebrating 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The Ministry is actively organising numerous events across the country, emphasising the "Vocal for Local" initiative.

Through various programs, the textile department is promoting and supporting handloom and handicraft workers under the slogan "My Handloom My Pride."

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Devyani Pharande, Member of the Legislative Assembly from Nasik, as the Chief Guest.

The handloom expo will feature a diverse range of programs, including the display and sale of handlooms and handicraft products from different states.

Additionally, there will be an exhibition showcasing traditional textiles of India.

The event aims to create awareness about major initiatives for the development of the handloom sector.

These initiatives encompass cluster development programs, the promotion of the India Handloom Brand and Handloom Mark along with various government schemes.

The expo will also highlight digital platforms like the India-handmade e-commerce platform and the e-Dhaga app. Furthermore, it will emphasise the significance of the Geographical Indications (GI) Act.

Success stories from the field of handloom product production and sales from across the country, as well as local areas, will be presented to encourage others.

The exhibition will feature live demonstrations on handloom weaving, charkha, and hand block printing for dignitaries and visitors.

Interaction sessions are planned with weavers, handloom societies, and producer companies with handloom mark and silk mark registrations, fostering engagement with participants.

(KNN Bureau)