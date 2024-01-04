(MENAFN) The Polish Ministry of Finance recently took a stand against Google, seeking clarifications after the tech giant displayed inaccurate exchange rates for the national currency, the zloty. On a particular Monday evening, Google's financial services presented an unsettling picture by listing exchange rates that significantly undervalued the zloty. Specifically, the platform indicated that one euro equated to 5.20 zlotys, the dollar stood at approximately 4.70 zlotys, and the Swiss franc reached 5.30 zlotys. Such rates deviated by nearly 23 percent from the prevailing market prices, sparking confusion and concern among both domestic and international stakeholders.



Reacting promptly to this misleading information, Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski addressed the public via the X platform, urging for calm amid the unfolding situation. Minister Domanski was quick to label the presented zloty exchange rates as "false," emphasizing the need for restraint. He reassured the populace, stating that the discrepancies were anomalies and not reflective of the actual economic landscape. Additionally, the minister anticipated a resolution to the issue as he predicted that with the opening of Asian markets, equilibrium would be restored to the zloty's exchange rate.



Supporting the concerns raised by the Ministry of Finance, a spokesperson for the Polish Central Bank weighed in on the matter, validating the inaccuracies highlighted by Google's platform. The spokesperson acknowledged that the data disseminated by Google's financial services was not consistently reliable, thereby affirming the need for corrective action and heightened vigilance to ensure accurate financial information reaches the public domain.

