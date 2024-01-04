US manufacturing industry shows continued contraction with signs of moderation

(MENAFN) In December, the U.S. manufacturing sector continued its downward trajectory, albeit at a tempered pace, as evidenced by a modest resurgence in production levels and a notable uptick in factory hiring activities. The Institute for Supply Management's data released on Wednesday revealed that the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) ascended to 47.4 last month, breaking its stagnant phase at 46.7 for two successive months. This consistent downturn marks the 14th consecutive month where the PMI has hovered below the pivotal 50-point threshold. Such a prolonged contractionary phase has not been observed since the span from August 2000 to January 2002. Notably, economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a marginally lower figure, projecting the PMI to reach 47.1. Furthermore, the Institute for Supply Management underscores that a PMI persistently below 48.7 serves as a harbinger of broader economic contraction.



Amid this overarching narrative of decline, it's crucial to contextualize the manufacturing sector's relative significance within the broader U.S. economic landscape. Accounting for approximately 10.3 percent of the nation's economic activity, the sector's sluggish progression remains a matter of concern. However, it's worth noting certain silver linings within this overarching narrative. For instance, there were pronounced year-over-year increases in durable goods orders in November, signaling pockets of resilience and potential areas of growth within the manufacturing domain. Despite these intermittent positive indicators, the sustained PMI figures underscore the imperative for policymakers and industry stakeholders alike to navigate the multifaceted challenges facing the manufacturing sector, ensuring its resilience and adaptability in an evolving economic milieu.

MENAFN04012024000045015682ID1107683633