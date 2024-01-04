Coffee supply chain challenges disruptions amid Red Sea pressures, shipping attacks

(MENAFN) The International Coffee Organization issued a statement on Wednesday highlighting disruptions in the coffee supply chain, attributing them to heightened transportation fees levied by shipping companies on specific routes. This uptick in transportation costs has been catalyzed by a series of attacks in the Red Sea, compelling commercial vessels to seek alternative navigational paths. Central to these disturbances are aggressive actions undertaken by the Yemeni Houthi group, which has purportedly targeted commercial ships traversing the Red Sea, particularly those allegedly affiliated with or en route to Israel, as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.



In a recent incident underscoring the escalating tensions, the Houthi faction claimed responsibility for an attack on a container vessel operated by CMA CGM, closely following another assault on a Maersk ship. Such volatile conditions have prompted prudent measures among shipping entities, leading some to alter their customary routes in an effort to mitigate associated risks.



The ramifications of these disruptions resonate globally, particularly within European markets, which rely substantially on coffee imports from prominent Asian producers. Countries such as Vietnam, renowned as the second-largest global coffee producer, and Indonesia, contribute significantly to fulfilling Europe's robust demand for coffee. Additionally, European consumers have cultivated a preference for high-quality coffee sourced from East African nations like Ethiopia and Kenya. Given the intricate supply chain dynamics, any disturbances in the Red Sea region have cascading implications, potentially affecting the transportation of other agricultural commodities such as cocoa and cotton. Notably, these commodities predominantly traverse international waters in containers, amplifying concerns about supply chain stability and cost-efficiency in the wake of geopolitical disruptions.

MENAFN04012024000045015682ID1107683632