Pixelworks X7 Gen 2 Visual Processor Makes Debut In Oneplus Ace 3 Smartphone

SHANGHAI, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW ), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced the newly launched OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone incorporates the Pixelworks X7 Gen 2 visual processor. With the adoption of neural network algorithms, the visual processor's AI-based distributed computing architecture delivers highly immersive gaming experiences featuring both 120fps and 1 super resolution with low power consumption. Also, the first to integrate Pixelworks' AI-based High Efficiency Super-Resolution (HESR) technology, which was developed on the Company's dedicated neural network, the X7 Gen 2 visual processor scales resolution through deep learning techniques to achieve natural and clear picture quality. This contributes to game characters featuring smoother lines and richer details, increasing the perceived realism of games. Additionally, Pixelworks also offers dedicated performance and image quality tuning services for individual mobile games that are specifically tailored to content characteristics from the game creators' perspective, allowing end users to realize the smoothest, high frame rate and end-to-end IRX gaming experience.

The OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone features the world's first 1 Oriental Screen and comes with flagship-level specs including the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It also packs a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging, ranking the first among its direct competitors in terms of battery life. As an all-rounder device, OnePlus Ace 3 is geared up to bring the popularization of the flagship experience to unprecedented heights. Moreover, it incorporates the Pixelworks X7 Gen 2 visual processor as a key component of OnePlus' Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine solution, which elevates the overall gaming performance and picture quality of the smartphone.

AI-Based Distributed Computing Architecture Delivers an Extraordinary Gaming Experience with High Frame Rate of 120fps and 1 Resolution.

The OnePlus Ace 3 is the first smartphone to incorporate the X7 Gen 2 visual processor, bringing huge advances in frame rate, picture quality, power consumption and computing power allocation, which coupled with greatly enhanced rendering capabilities deliver unparalleled gaming experiences at 120fps frame rate and 1 resolution. With the adoption of Pixelworks' AI-based distributed computing architecture, the incorporated ultra-low latency MotionEngine® technology and Super-Resolution technology offload intensive image rendering from the GPU. This allows the GPU to render at only 1/3 of the frame rate and 1/4 of the resolution while still achieving 120fps and 1 resolution on the smartphone's display, enabling end users to enjoy immersive high-frame-rate gaming with lower power consumption and device temperature, as well as longer play time. The AI-based distributed computing architecture has been adapted to various popular mobile games, including Genshin Impact, QQ Speed, Game for Peace and Moonlight Blade.

To ensure the authentic representation of colors in different scenarios, the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone also adopts Pixelworks' multi-brightness color calibration solution, which compensates for the color saturation in different color modes and lighting conditions. This effectively guarantees that the colors displayed on the screen under various color modes mirror what the human eye sees in the real world. Leveraging the 3D LUT method, this technology conducts advanced color calibration to comprehensibly and precisely manage numerous display attributes, including hue, saturation and brightness, making the color displayed on the screen look as vivid as what the human eye detects in the '3D space'.

End-to-End IRX Gaming Experience Delivers Authentic Game Visuals Combined with Optimal Display Performance.

Games are regarded as the combination of innovative technologies and visual arts. Achieving the optimal balance between performance and picture quality across different visual scenarios requires a holistic approach and consideration of various dimensions, including the computing capability of visual processor, rendering capability of the end device as well as dedicated tunning efforts. With the implementation of the end-to-end IRX image rendering accelerating solution and IRX device certification, the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone allows game creators to maximize the computing capability of Pixelworks' visual processor and reproduce the original artistic intent of game content to deliver stunning visuals. Game players can enable the end-to-end

IRX gaming experience with one click in the game interface. Currently, users can enjoy this immersive gaming experience on popular titles such as Crystal of Atlan, One Piece Fighting Path and Call of Duty: Mobile (Chinese version). The integration and verification of additional popular mobile games are also underway.

"Over the past year, the OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone has won the hearts of many consumers with its impressive performance, and our collaboration with Pixelworks has set a new industry benchmark in terms of the gaming experience," said Louis Li, President of OnePlus China. "This year, we continue our partnership and innovation with Pixelworks on the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone, by introducing the AI-based distributed computing architecture of Pixelworks' X7 Gen 2 visual processor into our new-generation Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine solution. Pixelworks and OnePlus worked together to explore how to better allocate computing power so that various games can achieve a seamless balance between picture quality and gaming performance. As the mobile gaming ecosystem continues to mature, the end-to-end IRX gaming experience will bring consumers a visual experience that aligns more with the artistic intent of game creators. We believe that the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone, with its superior visual performance, stunning display panel and robust battery life, will usher in another new wave of mobile gaming experiences!"

"The OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone is the first high-performance flagship from OnePlus in 2024," said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "Equipped with Pixelworks' X7 Gen 2 visual processor, this smartphone is primed to provide users with a superior gaming experience. By leveraging the AI-based distributed computing architecture of our X7 Gen 2 processor, the smartphone allocates computing power more efficiently to enhance its rendering capabilities and display quality, enabling users to enjoy higher frame rates and stunning visuals at lower power consumption. In addition, Pixelworks' end-to-end IRX gaming experience brings a unique creator's perspective to users, allowing them to immerse themselves in imaginative gaming worlds. We believe that users will see and feel the shared commitment and extensive efforts of OnePlus and Pixelworks to elevate the gaming visual experience on the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone."

